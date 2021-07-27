Northumberland man killed in Snyder County crash

CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland man was killed in a violent crash which occurred at 8:19 p.m. Monday along South Susquehanna Trail, Chapman Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2004 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald Egan, 62, of Northumberland, was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it was struck by a southbound 2015 International tractor-trailer truck driven by Raymond King, 54, of Arkport, N.Y.
Egan was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers did not indicate whether King was injured.
In addition to Pennsylvania State Police, firefighters from Port Trevorton, medics from Evangelical Community Hospital, a Life Flight helicopter and PennDOT responded to the scene.
According to a release issued by PennDOT, the roadway was closed between Winding Road and Peffer Valley Road for several hours as responders worked on the scene of the crash. A detour was in place using Old Route 15.
