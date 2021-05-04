MILTON — Sen. John Gordner (R-27) plans to discuss the constitutional amendments that will be on the May 18 primary ballot while visiting the Central PA Chamber of Commerce at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Gordner will speak live and answer questions from the Chamber’s Smith Room. Due to COVID-19 protocols, there will be limited seating, which has been reserved. However, the first 100 people to enter the Zoom chat that afternoon will be able to listen live and possibly have their questions answered.
Register to be sent via the Zoom link at https://centralpachamber.com/events/legislative-event-senator-john-gordner.
All Pennsylvania registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, will have the opportunity to vote on the ballot questions are their respective polling places.
