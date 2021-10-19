HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) recently announced that troopers confiscated $25 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the third quarter of 2021.
From July 1 through September 30, PSP seized the following, with the amount noted and value: Cocaine, 312 pounds, $6.8 million; crack cocaine, 2 pounds, $34,880; heroin, 9 pounds, $336,600; fentanyl, 175 pounds, $2.8 million; LSD, 125 doses, $2,500; liquid marijuana, 787 pints, $5.2 million; solid marijuana, 15 pounds, $75,400; marijuana plants, 507 plants, $83,655; processed marijuana, 1,570 pounds, $4.7 million; methamphetamine, 71 pounds, $710,500; ecstasy, .75 pounds, $2,475; 738 MDA pills, $11,070; other narcotics, 11.82 pounds, $23,640; other narcotic pills, 163,695 pills, $4 million.
State police also collected 785 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the third quarter of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication.
