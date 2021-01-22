MILTON — Three students in the Milton Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days, according to data posted on the district's website.
According to the site's COVID-19 dashboard, two high school students and one Baugher Elementary School student have tested positive, as of Wednesday, Jan. 20.
In addition, several students and staff members across the district have been quarantined over the past 14 days, according to the site.
The number of quarantined students is as follows: Baugher elementary, five; White Deer elementary, four; middle school, four; and high school, five.
In addition, one middle school staff member has been quarantined over the last 14 days.
In the Warrior Run School District, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 or quarantining of students or staff over the last 14 days, as of Tuesday, Jan. 19. That data is reported on the COVID-19 dashboard on the Warrior Run website.
