WEST MILTON — "Bells" at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in West Milton will soon be heard again.
The Rev. Tim Hogan-Palazzo said the church recently acquired and installed a new carillon, an electronic bell system. Though upcoming services are online, the carillon will be dedicated with a public ringing Sunday, Nov. 1. from the church at 355 W. High St., West Milton. The date is also recognized as All Saint's Day, a fact which figures into the story of the carillon.
The new system reproduces sounds so clearly that it is hard to imaging that a clapper is not actually striking a bell made of bronze or other metal. The old carillon, which used recorded tapes a tube amplifier, quit permanently about 18 months ago after it was moved during some construction at the church.
"They stopped making the tapes about 15 years ago," Hogan-Palazzo observed. "They stopped selling even refurbished tapes about 10 years ago."
Hogan-Palazzo said it was important for bells to ring as a reminder that the church is a source of hope. He added that the cost of the new system was covered by memorial funds, notably one for the late Joe Korizno, a church member who died on All Saint's Day a year ago.
Hogan-Palazzo noted Korizno's love of the church and that he lived nearby. In fact, the house down the hill was still in the family whose members agreed it would be a fitting memorial.
"(Korizno) loved to hear those bells in his church ringing in the community," the pastor recalled.
Hogan-Palazzo said quotes were gathered for a replacement system. One company went out of business after the pandemic hit. A second quote seemed high-priced. But Hogan-Palazzo said the company which supplied the original carillon, cut its price after hearing of the situation.
Hogan-Palazzo said the carillon will be programmed to play "Westminster chimes" on the quarter-hours and to count each hour at the top. Hymns from a Protestant hymnal will ring out perhaps three times daily. The system may also be programmed to be a call to worship or toll solemnly at the end of funerals.
"Once again we will be ringing out in the community with a state-of-the-art system," Hogan-Palazzo said. "It is all computer-driven. This one has a little more 'bells and whistles,' if you will. Or bells and harps!"
The system has been tested in the pastor's office in the days prior to dedication. According to the manufacturer, the sounds of the bells are samples of actual bells. There will be Thanksgiving hymns for the month ahead and Advent hymns for the weeks leading to Christmas.
"The neatest thing is that we get to do two things," Hogan-Palazzo said of the upcoming dedication. "We get to memorialize the saints who have come before us, as well as celebrate the church in the community as a beacon of hope across the community."
The return of the carillon was timely in view of troubled times for many people.
"There is hope," Hogan-Palazzo said. "The church is here. This is where our hope lies, being who Christ called us to be."
Hogan-Palazzo hoped to include limited in-church attendance as well as remote viewing for Christmas Eve services.
The church sanctuary can safely hold about 35 people with others looking on remotely from other parts of the church. He hoped attendees could gather outdoors around the church with candles and sing "Silent Night" at the conclusion of services.
