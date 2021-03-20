MIFFLINVILLE — Ever consider being a mushroom farmer?
A Columbia County mushroom producer has introduced boxed kits to allow virtually anyone grow mushrooms at home on a tabletop.
Kyle Beaver, Ten Mile Mushrooms LLC owner, recently explained that it is easy. Each boxed "1,2,3 Mushroom grow kit" contains a colonized block of mushrooms, instructions and a spray bottle.
"Cut the box open, cut the bag open (and) mist it," Beaver explained. "You have mushrooms in 10 to 14 days."
It is a time when people want to learn grow their own food, Beaver observed. When all is said and done, he said it is easier than what it is made out to be, especially for mushrooms.
Established in 2018, Ten Mile Mushrooms sells at the Lewisburg Farmer's Market and similar markets in the Scranton area.
It is a growing business, so to speak, as Beaver noted everything they sell they have grown. Beaver soon hopes to get wild mushroom certification so they can buy and sell mushrooms to restaurants.
Ten Mile Mushrooms went with a slightly different business model from the start.
Beaver said the largest and most profitable part of the business is sales to other growers. They are packaged in what he called "colonized bags" and shipped to other farms across the country.
"'Ready to fruit' is the term," he said. "We send them these blocks, they cut them open and they grow mushrooms for their markets."
Beaver said mushrooms, mycelium based farming, starts with an auger plate. The mushrooms themselves grow in wood.
"Everything we we do it sterile and done in labs," he stressed. "Everything that we make is sterilized."
Beaver said the difference between Ten Mile Mushrooms and what is done at the grocery store is taste and texture.
"The mushrooms that we grow definitely have a meatier taste to them," he said. "We grow one in particular called lion's mane that's been said to taste like crab and have a texture like crab."
Shiitake and oyster mushrooms are also on the mild and meatier side.
Beaver explained how they are versatile and will taste like what they are cooked with. Adding them to pasta sauce or cooking quickly with high heat and butter in a shallow pan and putting directly on pasta are tasty options. Most could serve as a vegan substitute in many dishes.
Beaver assured newcomers to the world of specialty mushrooms that if they like grocery store-style button mushrooms, they will love what is grown by Ten Mile Mushrooms.
"I didn't like mushrooms before I started eating specialty varieties," Beaver said. "It really is a whole different world."
Beaver stressed that the grow kits were a fun and interesting pursuit.
"Once you get to the point where they are ready to fruit, there is just a little bit of care like a plant," he said. "And you're growing your own tabletop food."
Beaver said mushrooms keep best in a paper bag, refrigerated from 36 F to 42 F. Plastic bags or sealed containers should be avoided because mushrooms need air exchange.
He added that health-promoting qualities have also been attributed to many mushrooms.
