LEWISBURG — Members of the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services (CSFES) board got a first look Thursday at a 2022 budget draft for the William Cameron Engine Company (WCEC).
Chair Michael Derman, representing member Lewisburg Borough, said the initial projection for the next fiscal year had $2.1 million in spending versus $1.8 million projected revenue. Revisions would be made and presented at their October meeting.
Derman noted the CSFES serves as an advisory board and liaison with member municipalities. Member representatives at the online meeting also included David Hassenplug (Kelly Township) and Jim Knight (East Buffalo Township).
Topics were numerous and included fundraising, for which a more optimistic forecast was offered as the pandemic wanes.
Knight noted that a line item for professional services were overbudgeted in the current year but was cut for the year ahead.
Chief Jamie Blount explained the line item included solicitor fees.
“In previous years we have used the solicitor for various things,” Blount said. “Whether it has been contract negotiations, policy and procedures where they review them to make sure that we are compliant. Unfortunately, we had to deal with other legal issues we had to discuss in an executive session.”
Blount noted there were no contract negotiations expected in 2022, but there would be in 2023 when solicitor fees would likely increase again.
A timely study of facility improvement was again discussed. It would review the need for upgrades or new building at the main fire company facility and training center/museum across North Fifth Street. An evaluation by Dominic Silvers, Bucknell director of planning, design and construction, and a colleague would also provide helpful expertise.
