LEWISBURG — After a regional police ruling from President Judge Michael T. Hudock was made public Wednesday, Jordi Comas, Lewisburg Borough Council vice president and police commission member circulated two statements.
The first, from a special solicitor with expertise in municipal contracts, expressed disappointment.
“The Borough’s position concerning the disputed part of the IGA (intergovernmental agreement) is well-documented,” wrote Attorney Brian Gabriel. “Frankly, I didn’t believe there was any doubt about the ambiguity in the contract language and understood that the denial of East Buffalo Township’s (EBT) first motion for summary judgment was premised upon the existence of ambiguity.
“Following that initial denial, extensive testimony and evidence confirmed our understanding of the IGA. Importantly, that understanding was mutual between the municipalities at the inception of the IGA and over a period of several years. Unfortunately, the Court’s ruling is that this evidence has no bearing on the outcome.”
Gabriel, of the Pittsburgh firm of Campbell Durant, noted whether an appeal will be undertaken has not yet been considered.
Comas added thoughts of his own on Wednesday afternoon.
“The dismissal of the lawsuit is about past disagreements between the two municipalities,” he wrote. “While I am disappointed, we have always prioritized having high quality, cost-effective regional services. Regardless of this dismissal by Judge Hudock, we are pleased to proceed with the current IGA negotiations with East Buffalo Township (EBT).
“These have been productive and so far we see in it several improvements that will prevent what we believe caused this disagreement. First, the IGA language that is abundantly clear on funding with a reasonable fixed amount for each municipality that is not dependent on PPU (police protection units) or service delivery. Second, it creates a commission with equal votes instead of rotating majorities which will minimize conflict. Finally, it includes mediation and arbitration procedures so that this kind of disagreement should never happen again.”
Comas added that the current borough council was focused on improving on mutually beneficial joint cooperation agreements. He commended EBT officials for having similar objectives as matters move forward.
