HARRISBURG — A number of dancers from the area competed at the Pennsylvania Farm Show square dance competition, Monday, Jan. 10, in Harrisburg.
Twenty-nine area residents who participated in the competition were among more than 300 Pennsylvanians dancing. The area dancers, members of the Country Twirlers from Lock Haven to Elysburg and Annville to Muncy dance locally each week. All were awarded blue ribbons for superior performance.
To contact the Country Twirlers, or to have them dance or teach square and line dancing at your school, church, business, family or community function call 570-374-2722 or 275-8586, or email countrytwirlers@verizon.net.
