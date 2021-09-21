TURBOTVILLE — James Slote is among the approximately 500 individuals buried in the cemetery located on the grounds of the Historic Warrior Run Church near Turbotville.
"The bricks for the church were made by James Slote, who had been married to Hannah Hower," Betsy Watts, a volunteer with the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society, explained.
The Hower-Slote House, operated by the heritage society and located on Warrior Run School District property, is named for Slote and Hower.
"James Slote is buried in the cemetery," Watts said. "If you want to hear the whole story, you have to come to Heritage Days."
The Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society's Heritage Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 and 3 at the Historic Warrior Run Church, located at the intersection of Eighth Street Drive and Susquehanna Trail.
Traditionally held at both the Hower-Slote house and the church, this year's event will be held exclusively at the church due to the construction of a new elementary school taking place near the house. The event is expected to return to its traditional format in 2022.
An annual event, Heritage Days was unable to be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We think the public is ready for this," society volunteer Jane Koch said. "It's an outside event, except for the church."
Anyone wishing to enter the church building during Heritage Days will be required to wear a mask.
Watts noted this year's event is the perfect time to showcase the church.
"We have this beautiful, historic property," she said. "A lot of people have never been inside the church.
"The purpose of Heritage Days is to teach the heritage of our area to visitors," she continued. "For me, it's especially for the kids. If we don't teach it, it will get lost."
Many of the colonial trades which are demonstrated each year during Heritage Days at the Hower-Slote House will be showcased at the church.
Demonstrations will include counted cross stitch, gunsmithing, appliqued wool, blacksmithing, bobbin lace, tatting, quilting, rake making, shingle making, open hearth cooking, genealogy, apple cider pressing, paper making, coopering and brick making.
There will also be Revolutionary War and Native American encampments. A reenactment of the Battle of Fort Freeland will not be held this year due to the event taking place at the church.
Society volunteer Leon Hagenbuch demonstrates brick making each year during Heritage Days. This year, he will focus his presentations on the bricks which were used to build the historic church in 1835.
"We know James Slote fired the bricks here (at the church)," Hagenbuch said. "A good brick maker could make 80,000 bricks a year."
Presentations about the history of the church, and its cemetery, will be made throughout Heritage Days.
According to Hagenbuch, 1789 was the first year in which individuals were buried in the church cemetery. At that time, a log church stood on site.
The final individual laid to rest in the cemetery was Sarah Russell, in 1940.
"The Rev. John Bryson was the minister (at Historic Warrior Run Church) for 52 years," Hagenbuch said. "He is not buried in the cemetery. He's buried in McEwensville."
Seventy-four Revolutionary War veterans are buried in the cemetery.
"It's one of the biggest (cemeteries) in the state with that many Revolutionary War veterans," Hagenbuch said.
Watts said there's a detailed map, located on the front of the church building, which shows where each individual is buried in the cemetery. She said many visitors to the cemetery are interested in looking at the different tombstones.
"Some of the stones have more information on them than others," she said. "Some have Bible verses on them."
Koch said the heritage society is often contacted by individuals researching their family history, as it relates to individuals buried in the cemetery.
"We often have people email, call, visit (the cemetery) while doing their research," she said. "They come from all over, different states."
As part of Heritage Days, a church service will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3.
The service will include music being played from the church pump organ, and the singing of two hymns. Bob Franks will be portraying Bryson, sharing words which he may have spoken during past services at the church.
An estimated 2,000 people attend Heritage Days each year. More than 100 volunteers, including Warrior Run middle and high school students, are involved with demonstrations and other activities during the event.
Those attending Heritage Days will be directed to park in the lot located at the northern end of the property, to the rear of the church building.
For more information on the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society, visit freelandfarm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.