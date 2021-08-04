HARRISBURG — Members of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) elected Daryl Miller, Bradford County commissioner, as the 2022 president of the association during its 135th Annual Conference.
Other county officials elected to be leaders of CCAP include: Albert “Chip” Abramovic, Venango County commissioner, first vice president; Michael Rivera, Berks County commissioner, second vice president; and Loretta Spielvogel, Lawrence County commissioner, treasurer. Kevin Boozel, Butler County commissioner and current CCAP president, will serve as the association’s board chair in 2022.
Elected as district representatives to the CCAP board were: District 1 Representative Basil Huffman, Forest County commissioner; District 2 Representative Dan Vogler, Lawrence County commissioner; District 3 Representative Randy Phiel, Adams County commissioner; District 4 Representative Preston Boop, Union County commissioner; District 5 Representative to be determined; District 6 Representative Ray D’Agostino, Lancaster County commissioner; and District 7 Representative Brian Smith, Wayne County commissioner. Those elected will begin their terms Jan. 1.
