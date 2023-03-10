Every race fan likely has one. A list of tracks they would like to see their favorite racing series compete at. Today, a look at five venues I would like to see host a NASCAR Cup race, and five where I would like to see the IndyCar series race.
For the NASCAR Cup series:
• The Daytona Beach course: Let’s be clear, this is never going to happen. There are far too many environmental concerns that would prevent NASCAR’s top series from ever staging a beachfront race like it did in the 1940s and 1950s. But it would be way cool to see NASCAR return to racing on the beach.
• The DuQuoin Mile: Rather than spreading dirt all over the Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR needs to compete at a real dirt track. This one-mile oval in Illinois would be perfectly suited to host a NASCAR race, as the ARCA series races there once a year. At one-mile in length, I’m guessing there would be plenty of space to bring in extra grandstands to accommodate the swarm of fans who would love to see NASCAR’s top series race on a true dirt track.
• Circuit Gilles Villeneuve: I’ve been fascinated with this Canadian road course since NASCAR’s Xfinity series staged races there between 2007 and 2012. Those races were very competitive, as have been many of the Formula 1 races staged there over the years. While I’m not an advocate of the internationalization of NASCAR, one trip per year north of the border would be ideal, particularly since the venue is situated in a major metropolitan area, which NASCAR now seems to covet.
• Bowman-Gray Stadium: When NASCAR announced it would be moving the Clash to a purpose-built track inside of the LA Coliseum, it was noted that the track would have a similar design to North Carolina’s Bowman-Gray Stadium. I asked the question, why not just hold the race at the stadium, in the heart of “NASCAR country?”
• Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval: When the Brickyard 400 was first contested in 1994 — and for about 15 years thereafter — it was one of the most special races on the NASCAR circuit. The race turned into a wreckfest, and gradually lost its luster. NASCAR then completely ruined the concept of racing at Indy by switching the race to the track’s infield road course. It’s time to bring NASCAR oval-track racing back to Indianapolis, and to rebuild what could once again become one of NASCAR’s greatest races.
For the IndyCar series:
• Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville: This isn’t the first time I’ve advocated for this concept. IndyCar’s Nashville street race is a real dud. With Speedway Motorsports attempting to put together a deal for it to lease and renovate the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville short track, it’s time for all parties involved in racing in the coveted Music City market to come together and think outside of the box. Design the renovated Fairgrounds Speedway so that a temporary road course can be built around it, and also incorporated the historic short track. It would be incredible to see IndyCars zip around the fabled short track, while also racing on a street circuit at the venue.
• Rockingham: The 1-mile North Carolina oval has, for years, been looking for a way to find a rebirth. IndyCar is in desperate need of more oval tracks, and Rockingham would be the perfect size for the series. I believe throngs of fans would turn out to see a major series in action at The Rock.
• Pocono: The track is right in our back yard, so of course I’m going to advocate for a return of the IndyCar series to there. Pocono produced some incredible racing throughout the series tenure there, between 2013 and 2019. It also proved to be incredibly treacherous. There has to be a way to make some modifications to the venue to make it safe for IndyCar to race there again, yet not ruin the racing. Maybe install a chicane somewhere around the venue to keep speeds down?
• The Charlotte Motor Speedway roval: I was among a surprising throng of fans to turn out for the first two IndyCar races contested on the Charlotte oval, in 1997 and 1998. The venue also produced some of the most spectacular racing I’ve witnessed. Unfortunately, three fans were killed when a tire flew into the grandstands in 1999. There’s no way IndyCar will ever again race on Charlotte’s oval. But the advent of the roval opens the door for the potential of the open wheel series again racing in a market where it drew a strong crowd.
• Michigan Speedway: This track was on the list of locations where I wanted to attend an IndyCar race long before it came off the schedule in 2007. Given that the speedway now only hosts one NASCAR race per year, I believe fans in the area would embrace a return by IndyCar, particularly if the series dumps its dud Detroit street race. I would make the seven-hour drive to Michigan to see IndyCar race there.
