MILTON — A Milton-area entrepreneur has developed an educational app he hopes will be downloaded by millions.
Kevin Langdon said Sperry Labs — founded by he and business partner Andrew Brown — will on Monday release Sortzy States, a geography game for iPhones and Androids. The game is aimed for use by children ages 9 to 11.
"I'm always looking for ways to improve kids lives in general," Langdon said. "This year has been very tough, on education... Our educators are doing an awesome job, our (Milton area) school district is doing great.
"The reality is, learning at home is not the same quality as learning in person, especially for younger kids," he continued. "We started looking for ways for technology to close that gap."
Langdon describes Sortzy States as a geography-based trivia game.
"Traditionally, geography was taught with memorization, like 'what's the population of Pennsylvania?'" Langdon said.
"This is learning via comparison and sorting," he continued. "You learn the population in Pennsylvania is slightly more than Ohio, but slightly less than Florida."
The game asks participants to sort states in order, such as from west to east. It teaches such things as state sh apes and land areas, where states are on the map, state capitals and populations.
"We've been messing with comparative learning, that engine, for over two years now," Langdon said. "It wasn't until the beginning of of this year that it really clicked together. We knew this was a better way to learn."
While the app is targeted at ages 9 to 11, he said others will enjoy playing.
"Adults will think it's just as fun, and can learn something from it," Langdon said.
He has high hopes for the app.
"We're pretty excited," Langdon said. "It's not the next Angry Birds or anything... Our goal is to reach as many kids as possible. We hope to get it to the millions."
The app will be available for purchase from the Apple App Store and the Android Play Store.
Langdon lives in the Milton area and has founded numerous software companies and startup businesses which focus on health care, web video, golf and connected gaming.
Brown is from Carlisle and has worked in product management, gaming and software solutions.
In 2018, Sperry Labs helped to launch the Play Impossible Gameball, which connects to smart phones and tablets in order to play 10 unique games.
Play Impossible Gameball has been sold across the world, and featured in multiple national publications.
