LEWISBURG — Bob Brouse, an Air Force veteran and pillar of the Lewisburg Area High School Alumni Association, recently asked for help in a project which was truly years in the making.
Brouse has been doing his best to help compile a list of all Lewisburg alumni who have served in the military. His sister, Diane Brouse-Lynch was going through obituaries in a search for names.
“I’m going through all the alumni reunion directories,” Brouse said. “I’m picking off names because they list them there.”
For inspiration, he credited Sarah Mahoney whose Girl Scout Gold Award project moved the community World War II memorial to the grounds of the new high school. Mahoney, a member of the Class of 2021, has noted that a Gold Award plan should properly contain a “legacy.”
Longer term, Brouse hoped all the names from a complete list could also be posted on a memorial of some sort.
Brouse said it was remarkable that some young men from the Lewisburg area quit school to join the military, even in times when they were subject to a draft.
“Everyone in those days was taught in school to be patriotic and love country,” he said. “I think we’ve lost a little of that. Actually, we’ve lost a lot of that. They would do anything to preserve the freedom we have in this country.”
Of the 600 individuals compiled to date, many family names are immediately associated with the Lewisburg area, including Albright, Arbogast, Farley, Heiter, Showalter, Wolfe and scores of others.
Some served as far back as the Spanish-American War while others, including Ethan John Schreffler (Class of 2007) and Brett Lynch (Class of 2011), have served during times of ongoing threats rather than formally declared wartime.
Brouse added that the Wall of Honor at Lewisburg Area High School, a tribute to deaths while in service, would soon have three names added. Plans were in place to honor Ralph J. Dull, Kenneth M. Long and Nelson K. Russel.
Dull, of the Class of 1917, was a member of a trench mortar battalion and was killed in September 1918 in the Argonne Forest. Long, of the Class of 1935, was killed in action in June 1944 in LaCambe, France. Russel, of the Class of 1936, was killed in Panama while serving in the Army Air Corps (1946).
Visit www.lahsalumni.com or email lhs.alumni@hotmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.