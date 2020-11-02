WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Renee Muchnik, M.D., cardiologist, to the Heart and Vascular team in Williamsport, and Ingrid Ockenhouse to the Primary Care team.
Muchnik received her medical degree at University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. She completed her internal medicine residency at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y., and her fellowship in cardiology at University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, Mass.
She will see patients at Cardiology at UPMC Williamsport, 740 High St., Suite 2001, Williamsport.
Ockenhouse received her medical degree at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, where she also completed her internship and residency in internal medicine. She has over 34 years of experience and is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Ockenhouse will see patients at UPMC Family Medicine at Montoursville, 900 Plaza Dr., Suite A, Montoursville.
