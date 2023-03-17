Cooper announces 108th District candidacy

MILTON — John Cooper, of Milton, has announced that he is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the seat vacated by Republican Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver in the 108th Legislative District.
Schlegel-Culver was recently sworn in as a state senator. The Democratic and Republican parties in Northumberland and Montour counties will hold conferees to select their candidates who will appear on the ballot for the May 16 election to fill the vacant house seat.
"Our river and our children are our future, and I will work to restore the Susquehanna River and improve the educational system for the residents of the 108th district and all of Pennsylvania" Cooper said, adding that there's a need for increased financial support for the multi-state Susquehanna River Basin Commission, which directs government action to restore the Susquehanna and other agencies and volunteer organizations.
Cooper supports the legislation now pending to raise the base salary of public school teachers to $60,000.
Cooper will also support Governor Josh Shapiro's initiative to raise the minimum hourly wage in Pennsylvania to $16. The minimum hourly wage was set to $7.25 in 2009. Cooper will also support legislation to increase medical coverage for all Pennsylvanians.
"Medicare and the Geisinger Medical Center were responsible for saving my life and I want all Pennsylvanians to have this support," Cooper said. "Medical care is a right of every citizen and not just a privilege. The states of Washington, Nevada and Colorado have implemented extended medical coverage and Pennsylvania should consider doing the same", Cooper said.
"I will also open my legislative offices during weekday evening hours and on Saturdays to serve constituents.
Cooper in recent years has volunteered with TIME, The Improved Milton Experience, a civic organization in Milton, by designing and implementing native plant landscaping in Milton's downtown district.
