Cooper announces 108th District candidacy

John Cooper

MILTON — John Cooper, of Milton, has announced that he is seeking the Democratic nomination to run for the seat vacated by Republican Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver in the 108th Legislative District.

Schlegel-Culver was recently sworn in as a state senator. The Democratic and Republican parties in Northumberland and Montour counties will hold conferees to select their candidates who will appear on the ballot for the May 16 election to fill the vacant house seat.

