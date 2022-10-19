LEWISBURG — “I am a person who loves the outdoors a lot of my paintings are of animals and their habitat,” said Vickie Mitchell.
Mitchell’s wildlife and landscape paintings will be featured in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County, throughout the month of November.
A painter for many years, Mithcell was mentored by Jeannine Brought of McClure.
“She has been a teacher, a friend and an inspiration from my very first brush stroke to now,” said Vickie.
Mitchell’s love of the outdoors came from her experience as child living in a military family.
“I have traveled much of this great country of ours and been lucky enough to enjoy its many splendors,” she said.
Since Mithcell began painting she has won first- and second-place awards at the Beaver Community Fair in Beaver Springs and the West End fair in Union County.
“My hope is that through my art I will bring joy and happiness to anyone who sees it,” said Vickie.
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases.
