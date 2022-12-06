WILLIAMSPORT — Three wood engravings crafted by David M. Moyer, assistant professor of graphic design at Pennsylvania College of Technology, are among artwork being exhibited at the 2022 International Contemporary Miniprint of Kazanlak exhibition at the Kazanlak Art Gallery in Bulgaria.
The exhibition features more than 500 original works from over 180 artists in 40 countries.
Moyer’s “Utopia 4,” “Utopia 5” and “Utopia 6” were selected for the international exhibit. The wood engravings measure 3 inches by 2 inches and are labor-intensive works, each taking about 20 hours to create.
Moyer’s artwork has previously been exhibited in Lithuania, Poland and England. In addition to international showings, his work is regularly accepted in national juried exhibitions.
A Penn College faculty member since fall 2000, Moyer received a Master of Fine Arts from Maryland Institute College of Art and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Delaware.
