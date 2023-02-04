District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg
Aggravated assault
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, false imprisonment, simple assault and harassment have been filed against a 31-year-old Lewisburg man as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 12:46 p.m. Jan. 28 along International Drive, south of AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
Kyle Wilson has been charged after troopers said he grabbed a woman by the neck, pushed her onto a bead and threatened to continue hurting her. The woman was treated for sprained ribs, contusions and a concussion.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
MIFFLINBURG — Driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, general lighting requirements and driving without a license charges have been filed by Mifflinburg policeas the result of a traffic stop conducted Dec. 31 along Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
Police allege Michael V. Caruso, 47, of Millmont, was spotted with a syringe laying on the front passenger seat of his vehicle during the stop. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and had his blood test positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.
State Police at Milton
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Jason Himebaugh, 44, of Mifflinburg, was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected serious injuries following a crash which occurred at 4:11 p.m. Jan. 30 along Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom driven by Himebaugh lost control on a curve and slid down an embankment. Charges are pending the results of an investigation.
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Millmont woman sustained a suspected serious injury in a crash which occurred at 6:31 a.m. Feb. 1 along Buffalo Road, west of Sony Creek Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Toyota Scion driven by Jada Ramsey lost control on a curve, spun and struck a utility pole. Ramsey was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Flight to avoid apprehension
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Andrew Meckley, 48, of White Deer Township, was charged after troopers said he fled from the scene while troopers were attempting to serve a warrant.
The incident occurred at 7:33 p.m. Feb. 1 at 1616 Gray Hill Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — An 81-year-old Milton man reported being scammed out of $120,000.
The incident was reported at 3 p.m. Feb. 1 along Grange Hall Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old Milton woman reported the theft of various medications.
The incident was reported Jan. 24 along Jacob Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
