WATSONTOWN — Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) expect work to replace a bridge along Eighth Street Drive in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, to be completed by the end of the year.
Maggie Baker, PennDOT Community Relations coordinator, recently provided an update on the work on the bridge, which spans Interstate 180.
“In September of 2021, beams were set on the Eighth Street bridge during the overnight hours while traffic on Interstate 180 was controlled using rolling roadblocks,” Baker wrote, in an email. “The existing bridge is being replaced with a new two-span bridge. Each span is 100-foot long with a single pier in the median.”
She said the new bridge has two 12-foot lanes, with 6-foot shoulders.
“New approaches, paving, line painting and installation of a protective barrier will complete the bridge,” Baker said. “Remaining work on the Eighth Street bridge includes allowing the recently poured concrete to cure, construct approaches, pave the final wearing course and line painting.”
She said the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Previously, PennDOT said the project was expected to be completed in late fall.
Since the spring, Eighth Street Drive has been closed between Church Road and the Susquehanna Trail due to the project. A detour remains in place using Susquehanna Trail and Route 44.
Previously, Baker said the bridge which is being replaced was built in 1971. It’s been struck several times by trucks which did not meet existing clearances for the bridge.
“Those impacts compromised the beams,” Baker said. “As a result, the department is replacing the structure and will increase the vertical clearance to eliminate future impacts to the bridge.”
The bridge replacement is part of an $8.9 million project which includes: The rehabilitation of a bridge spanning Route 44 at the McEwensville/Watsontown exit; rehabilitation of a bridge spanning Route 1007; pipe replacement along Route 254 and under Route 147; and milling and resurfacing a section of Interstate 180.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the contractor working on the project.
