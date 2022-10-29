District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg
Invasion of privacy
LEWISBURG — A Bucknell student is being charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy for allegedly videotaping others using a urinal at the Uptown on-campus night club and entertainment venue located in Swartz Hall.
Bucknell University Public Safety officials allege Matthew A. Nowell, 21 of White House Station, N.J., installed hidden cameras in the bathroom at Swartz Hall and was videotaping other students for over a year.
Nowell is also under investigation by New Jersey authorities for possessing child pornography.
Bad checks
LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police have filed issuing bad check charges against a Lewisburg man.
Police allege Tony L. Faulkner, 42, wrote out a check for $1,500 to Coldwell Banker. Police say Faulkner allegedly did not have the funds in his bank account to cover the check and failed to make any additional payments to cover the check.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — State Police have filed DUI and related charges following a traffic stop conducted Aug. 7.
Troopers allege Carlos I Rivera Benitez, 34, of Lewisburg was allegedly observed swerving across the center of the highway on Zeigler Road in Kelly Township, Union County.
Rivera Benitez was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital where a blood draw allegedly showed Rivera Benitez had a blood alcohol of .165%
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — State Police have filed D.U.I. and related charges against a Mifflinburg man following a crash on Forest Hill Road in West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Police said Harold D. Reber, 49, of Mifflinburg allegedly crashed his vehicle on Oct. 20th in the 1300 block of Forest Hill Road. Reber allegedly fled the vehicle but was apprehended at his home.
Troopers say a breath test showed Reber's alcohol level to be .087%
State Police at Milton
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 along Interstate 80, at mile marker 200, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said the front passenger-side tire on a 2018 Volvo 700 Series — driven by Devinderpaljit Singh, 31, of Saddlebrook, N.J. — became disabled, causing the truck to lose control, veer off the roadway, and strike an embankment and sign.
