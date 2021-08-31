HARRISBURG — Data released Monday by the Department of Health showed confirmed, new cases of COVID-19 rose by 27 in Lycoming County and 24 in Northumberland County.
No new deaths were reported in local counties.
Confirmed, new cases rose by four in Union County, two in Snyder County and two in Montour County. Statewide, 9,078 new cases were reported over the weekend, Saturday to Monday, along with 34 new deaths.
DOH is reporting 65.7% of Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Lycoming County, 10,540 cases (303 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,896 cases (67 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 8,723 cases (367 deaths)
• Snyder County, 2,967 cases (87 deaths)
• Union County, 4,805 cases (90 deaths)
