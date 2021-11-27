DANVILLE — The Danville SPCA will resume operation of its community pet, which will be open to the public Saturday, Dec. 4, at the SPCA.
Cat and dog food will be given out to those in need from 10 a.m. to noon. No appointments are needed.
Those attending should complete an application before or during the event. For more information, email jspringer@pspca.org.
