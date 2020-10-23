MILTON — The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) is moving forward with a renovation project at its main headquarters in Milton.
The CSIU board this week approved contracting HUNT Engineers, Architects and Surveyors, of Towanda, to provide engineering and architectural services, as well as project management, for what's described as an office reorganization of the CSIU headquarters.
The services were contracted at a cost not to exceed $92,500, which will be drawn from the capital reserve budget.
In addition to project management, the firm will be handling construction and permit drawing, bidding and construction.
Several lease agreement amendments were also approved during the meeting.
An amendment to an agreement with the Northumberland County Career and Technology Center in Coal Township was approved, covering a period of Oct. 22 through June 30, 2021.
The amendment calls for custodial services to be provided at an additional cost of $100 per day, on days students are present. The space is currently leased for Head Start, Early Head Start and early intervention classrooms.
The board also approved a lease agreement amendment with Mark and Gretchen Walberg, of Sunbury, for space currently leased by CSIU at 801 Susquehanna Ave., Sunbury.
The amendment calls for the spaced to be leased at $32,787.83, for a period running Aug. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021. The space is currently used as office and classroom space, and will be expanding by 5% during the noted time period.
In personnel business, the CSIU board approved hiring: Katelynn Walls, Selinsgrove, Pre-K Counts teacher, $48,476; Christine Ranck, Mifflinburg, practical nursing program instructor, $60,000; Hannah Sherwood, Turbotville, client support specialist, $51,500; Keara Hozella, 21st Century Community Learning Centers site coordinator, $23 per hour; and Camille Osorio-Zuniga, migrant education after-school instructor, $15 per hour.
A salary adjustment was approved for Matthew Baird, site director for migrant education. His salary will be increasing from $84,139 to $86,059.
Tanya Dynda was approved to transfer from an instructional technology and STEM specialist to an instructional technology support specialist. Her salary will remain at $82,609.
The following resignations and retirements were also approved: Linda Becker, youth development coordinator, effective Nov. 30; Kristin Fleck, instructional support program assistant, effective Oct. 30; and Christina Herman, college and career readiness educational support specialist, effective Nov. 12.
The CSIU board also approved contracting Kidswork Therapy Center, of Lewisburg, to work with the Early Intervention program, at a rate of $1,365 per month.
The contract with Kidswork Therapy Center runs Oct. 22 through June 30, 2021, and includes providing direct support services, compensatory education and evaluations.
