HARRISBURG — Since Monday, Lycoming County has logged nine new, confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Northumberland County one, according to data released by the state Department of Health Wednesday afternoon.
Montour, Snyder and Union counties have logged no new cases, according to the Department of Health.
Data from the Department of Health shows that one new death has been reported in Northumberland County since the weekend, and no additional deaths in any other area counties.
