LEWISBURG — The five Union County bridges which were rehabbed or replaced in 2021 were all reopened by the start of the current year.
The county’s Department of Planning and Economic Development recently noted the work on the five bridges followed work on two others. Over $11 million will have been spent by the county and its funding partners by the time the infrastructure project is complete in 2023.
Three additional bridge projects were upcoming, including a replacement of an outdated structure and preservation of two covered bridges. Projects expected to start in 2022 included the rehabilitation of the Hassenplug Covered Bridge on North Fourth Street, Mifflinburg.
County bridges which underwent service included:
• Bridge Number 1 (Bricker Mill), Masser Road, Gregg Township
• Bridge Number 12 (Dice), Long Road, Limestone Township
• Bridge Number 14 (Iddings), Third Street, Mifflinburg
• Bridge Number 17 (Taylor), Red Bank Road, West Buffalo Township
• Bridge Number 19 (End O Narrows), Walbash Road, West Buffalo Township
• Bridge Number 21 (Kelly) on Shuck Road, West Buffalo Township
• Bridge Number 24 (Laurel Park), Ranck Road, Hartley Township.
• Bridge Number 15 (Rocky Dam), Green Ridge Road, West Buffalo Township
“It was concerning to learn in my early days as commissioner that almost 70% of the county-owned bridges were posted with weight restrictions or closed,” said Commissioner Preston Boop. “Over 40% were considered structurally deficient in poor condition.”
Boop added that the last two Boards of Commissioners have made a serious effort to upgrade county-owned bridges to improve safety and capacity.
Once planned projects are completed, the county will have reduced the number of weight posted, closed and structurally deficient bridges in poor condition by 60% over a 10-year period according to Shawn McLaughlin, Planning and Economic Development director.
Of the county’s four bridges which remain in poor condition, three are historic structures that present a variety of challenges which make them difficult to upgrade.
Commissioner Stacy Richards was hopeful the county could access new funding through the recently-passed federal infrastructure bill to address a few more bridges which need some attention.
Commissioner Jeff Reber noted that while a lot has been accomplished to improve the condition of county bridges there is still more work to be done. Notably, the red historic covered bridge over Penns Creek in Hartley Township. It has been closed since 2016 due to structural stability concerns.
