Milton student being charged following threats

Curt Zettlemoyer 

MILTON — A Milton Middle School student is being charged through the juvenile court system after allegedly using a fake social media account to make threats against students in the district.

Classes in the Milton Area School District were canceled Thursday after Superintendent John Bickhart said the district learned at 12:45 that morning that threats against the district, involving students and a gun, had been levied on social media.

