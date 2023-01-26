Milton student being charged following threats

MILTON — A Milton Middle School student is being charged through the juvenile court system after allegedly using a fake social media account to make threats against students in the district.
Classes in the Milton Area School District were canceled Thursday after Superintendent John Bickhart said the district learned at 12:45 that morning that threats against the district, involving students and a gun, had been levied on social media.
Bickhart and Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer released a followup statement Thursday afternoon stating that charges were being filed against a middle school student.
"The Milton Area School District in collaboration with the Milton Police Department and other law enforcement agencies have gathered multiple sources of information regarding the threat of violence in our schools," the statement read. "Utilizing information from the Safe2Say Something Tipline and several students from the district, investigators have been able to identify the person responsible for making threats of violence."
The release said investigators told the district that a middle school student created a fake social media account, impersonating another student.
"With that fake social media account, the student responsible for creating that fake account threatened to bring a gun to school," the release stated. "With the aide of cyber forensics, Milton police have identified the student responsible and have confirmed there is no longer a threat to students or the community. Investigators are confident the student acted alone in this threat."
The release said the district is offering counseling services to all students impacted by the incident. The district is also encouraging students and parents to continue to share information via the tip line.
Classes are scheduled to resume Friday.
"There will be an increased police presence across all of our campuses," the release stated. "The safety and security of our students and staff will always be our number one priority."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.