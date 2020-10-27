A story published in The Standard-Journal on Tuesday, Oct. 22 (“Buffalo Valley Regional Police commissioner answers claims”) neglected to mention that Article 1 of the intergovernmental agreement (IGA) which formed the department provides for automatic renewal after its first five years. It also permits either party to terminate the agreement by giving written notice to the other party at least one year prior to the end of the then-current term. Sections 15.1, 15.2 and 15.3 of the agreement provide for its dissolution. The Standard-Journal regrets the oversight.
Correction
Matthew Farrand
