Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Dec. 26: Traffic warning, 1:28 a.m., South Sixth Street; 2:42 a.m., North Second at St. John streets; non-reportable accident, 11:25 a.m., St. John Street and Peach Tree Alley; 911 accidental call, 2:24 p.m., Smoketown Road, East Buffalo Township; assist fire/EMS, 4:33 p.m., South 13th Street, East Buffalo Township; domestic, 6:55 p.m., Route 45/Old Turnpike Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; suicide attempt/threat, 7:01 p.m., South Fifth Street, East Buffalo Township; false reports, 9:33 p.m., South Fifth Street; family dispute, 11:59 p.m., Monroe Avenue, East Buffalo Township.
• Dec. 25: Vehicle lockout, 10:30 a.m., East Tressler boulevard; found property, 7:49 p.m., North Third Street.
• Dec. 24: MHMR, 2:25 a.m., Market Street; DUI accident, 4:28 a.m., Stein Lane; road closure/hazard, 5:23 a.m., Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township; road hazard, 7:10 a.m., West Market Street, East Buffalo Township; burglar alarm, 10:32 a.m., Stadium Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; false reports, 11:29 a.m., South Fifth Street; overdose, 5:02 p.m., Market Street; assist police agency, 5:03 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; non-reportable accident, 5:16 p.m., Fairground and Old Turnpike roads; traffic warning, 9:18 p.m., Route 15 and Moore Avenue; suspicious vehicle, 11:29 p.m., Hufnagle Boulevard, Wolfe Field.
• Dec. 23: Theft, 7:31 a.m., North Fourth Street; bad check, 8:50 a.m., South Fifth Street; assist fire agency, 2:19 p.m., College Court, East Buffalo Township; assist fire agency, 4:44 p.m., College Court, East Buffalo Township; non-injury accident, 6:20 p.m., Market Street; suspicious vehicle, 6:33 p.m., Adams Avenue, East Buffalo Township; be on the lookout, 7:41 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; injury accident, 8:05 p.m., Furnace Road at Mountain Creek Lane; assist police agency, 8:54 p.m., Green Street, Mifflinburg.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg man and a Williamsport woman were arrested after police stopped a 2010 Ford F-150 XLT for speeding at 12:26 p.m. Nov. 18 along Route 11 northbound, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Allen Smith, 54, was arrested for suspicion of DUI after troopers said he was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Bobbie Gamble-Myers was arrested after she was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of controlled substances and paraphernalia.
Vehicle vs. horse and buggy
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a vehicle rearended a buggy pulled by a horse at 7:35 a.m. Dec. 27 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Police said Katie M. Heimbach, 24, of Mifflinburg, was traveling south in a 2021 Nissan Rogue which struck the rear of a buggy driven by Daniel A. Hostetler, 25, of Winfield. No injuries were noted. Police said Heimbach admitted to being distracted. Hostetler was ejected during the collision, but sustained no injury.
Theft
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an attempted theft from a motor vehicle between 12:01 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 28 along New Berlin Highway, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Someone accessed a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche and rummaged through the vehicle, though nothing appeared to have been taken. Muddy footprints were found around the vehicle. Police encourage residents to lock their vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft by deception
FREEBURG — A 23-year-old Freeburg woman purchased concert tickets which proved to be fraudulent.
Police said the tickets, valued at $500, were purchased Dec. 5 from New Market Street, Freeburg, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash at 2:39 p.m. Dec. 27 along Log Run Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Jaime T. Jones, 20, of Williamsport, was traveling south in a 2006 Kia Optima when the vehicle left the roadway to the right due to snow and ice and struck an embankment, police reported. Jones and a passenger, Naceem H. Campfield, 25, of Philadelphia, were belted. Campfield was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury.
1-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Montoursville girl escaped injury when her vehicle struck a utility pole at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 27 along Brushy Ridge Road, north of Harris Lane, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The girl was traveling north in a 2013 Chevrolet Impala, which slid across the southbound lane and struck the pole, police reported. The girl was belted and will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a guide rail at 3:06 a.m. Dec. 24 along Route 15 south, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Taneeka S. Howell, 20, of Hornell, N.Y. was traveling south in a 2011 Ford Flex, which went out of control in slippery conditions, off the roadway and struck a guide rail, police noted. Howell and a passenger were belted. she will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Recklessly endangering
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Montoursville man was charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children following an alleged incident at 8:12 p.m. Dec. 21 along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The man allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation with a 27-year-old Muncy woman, shattered a glass door and endangered the woman and a 3-year-old girl.
Harassment
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — State police responded to a reported domestic between 3 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 23 involving several people along Nisbet Terrace, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 43-year-old woman, 47-year-old man, 20-year-old woman and 40-year-old woman, all of Williamsport, and a 19-year-old Trout Run woman were cited with harassment or disorderly conduct.
Harassment
WOLF TOWNSHIP — State police investigated an alleged domestic at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 along Willow Street, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 37-year-old Cogan Station man was arrested following an alleged disturbance with a 34-year-old Hughesville woman.
Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic at 8:20 a.m. Dec. 25 along Route 118, Franklin Township, Lycoming County.
A 53-year-old Lairdsville man was allegedly arrested following an incident with a 36-year-old Lairdsville woman.
Criminal mischief
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — The home of a 53-year-old Williamsport woman was egged sometime between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. Dec. 20 along Mill Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
A gray Dodge Ram 1500 was seen fleeing the scene, according to police, and after an investigation, a 17-year-old Jersey Shore boy and an 18-year-old Lock Haven man admitted to throwing eggs at the home. Both were cited.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly damaged the brake cables to a 2001 Pacemaker trailer.
The incident was reported between 12:01 a.m. June 28 and 6:02 p.m. Dec. 28 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 53-year-old Bloomsburg man.
Theft
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the theft of multiple packages and letters taken from a secure mailbox between 3 p.m. Dec. 18 and 8:53 a.m. Dec. 20 along Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The mail was property of Fairfield Auto Group, police noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft of vehicle parts
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter valued at $2,114 was allegedly stolen from a 2021 Ford belonging to Enterprise, of Wilkes-Barre.
The incident was reported between 3 p.m. Dec. 23 and 9 a.m Dec. 29, along Hadtner Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft of vehicle parts
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A catalytic converter was reportedly stolen from a 2001 Ford F-350 belonging to a 21-year-old Hughesville man.
The incident was reported between 3:30 p.m. Dec. 28 and 7 a.m. Dec. 29 along Cemetery Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of vehicle parts
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the theft of motor vehicle parts from vehicles belonging to Adapt Health, of Williamsport.
The alleged incidents occurred between 10 a.m. Dec. 26 and 5:45 p.m. Dec. 27 along Washington Boulevard, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 27-year-old Williamsport woman to open a fraudulent AT&T account.
The incident was reported at 4:50 p.m. Dec. 27 along Shady Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged unemployment fraud.
Someone used the personal information of a 60-year-old Jersey Shore man between 12:01 a.m. Oct. 9 and noon Oct. 23 along Van Burren Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County. Police said $1,590 was stolen.
Theft by deception
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating fraudulent activity regarding taxation forms.
The alleged incident was reported at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 along Jobs Run Road, Anthony Township, Lycoming County. The personal information of a 56-year-old Jersey Shore man was allegedly used.
Found bike
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A children’s mountain bike described as a Genesis Assault, metallic orange with white suspension, was found between Dec. 21-28 along Hays Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
