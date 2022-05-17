ALLENWOOD — More than 10,000 acres have now been designated as farmland forever in Union County.
Officials gathered Monday off Showers Lane, Gregg Township, to celebrate the milestone. They were joined by the property owners who committed their family acreage to agriculture.
The state program allows counties to buy conservation easements which legally protect farmland for future agricultural use.
Janet Sellard recalled that her parents originally acquired what is now Try Oaks Farm farm in 1958, when she was 3. The family had lived in White Deer and she remembered how it took a while to understand that the farm was their permanent home. Sellard wept as she remembered her dad drove a truck at night and her mom took care of thousands of chickens.
Sellard later worked as a teacher and remembered seeing what were once active farms being turned into housing developments while on trips to school.
“That didn’t sit well with me,” Sellard said. “That was the biggest fear that my parents had. That someone would purchase the farm and develop it into a housing development.”
The Sellard property put the number of preserved acres over 10,000 in the county.
Russell Redding, Department of Agriculture secretary, applauded the county government for supporting a worthwhile program.
“I think the gift is in generations to come,” Redding said. “When they see what we did from a public policy standpoint. There were folks back in the 1970s I can remember were advocating for farmland preservation.”
Cindy Kahley, Union County Conservation District administrator, said the county holds easements in nine townships. Farmland is constantly under pressure due to commercial solar development, expanding industries and residential housing.
Kahley noted Gregg Township, with 837 acres preserved, is the only township which supports the program financially. Protection, she added, would keep the farming industry in good shape.
Dave Epler, an Ag Preservation Board founding member instrumental in creating regulations, said signs of trouble developed in the 1980s as the state lost 900,000 acres of farmland to development. In the same period, 3,000 acres of farmland were lost in Union County.
Commissioner Preston Boop said he has been supportive of farm preservation as a board member from the start. Meetings helped the board educate farmers during times were farm product prices were low.
“There are good years and bad years,” Boop said. “Selling out to development sometimes became a way to make up the differences and catch up financially.”
Commissioner Stacy Richards acknowledged the difficulty of running a farm and preserving farmland. Incursion of land agents for development of large scale solar facilities was among the most recent techniques.
Over two years ago, Richards said the county started an outreach to farm people who may be approached by solar developers. It was based on the location of current electric lines.
“Since then we have realized that the leases that are presented to property owners are skewed to the benefit of solar developers,” Richards said. “They have developed and are about to present to the Pennsylvania Bar Association a curriculum for the legal industry to be able to expand their knowledge and be able to help farmers.”
Richards cited significant economic impact of farming. She cautioned the gathering that there was a tipping point after which industries not directly associated with farming will suffer as well as the local economy.
Jeff Reber, commissioner chair, noted the commitment to preservation has resulted in 5% of all the farmland being protected.
Doug Wolfgang, state director of farm preservation, said 6,000 farms and 600,000 acres have been protected through partnerships in 58 counties statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.