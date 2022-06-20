State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 11:20 a.m. June 14 along Route 35, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Dennis Lenig, 58, fell asleep while driving a 2014 Ram Tradesman, causing the vehicle to go off the roadway and strike a utility pole. Lenig was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Disorderly conduct
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 67-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was charged after allegedly found to be screaming throughout a neighborhood.
Troopers said this has occurred on a regular basis. The charges stem from an incident which occurred at 7:42 a.m. June 16 along Jonathan Drive, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Bad checks
FREEBURG — Freeburg Auto reported a case of bad checks, totaling $535.49.
The incident was reported at 1:22 p.m. June 14 along East Market Street, Feeburg. An investigation is ongoing.
