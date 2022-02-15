BLOOMSBURG — More than 500 students from Bloomsburg University recently completed academic internships.
A for-credit, academic internship must meet certain requirements set by academic departments and includes a formal agreement between the university and the internship site. Students work with a site supervisor and faculty advisor throughout the internship, gaining hands-on learning and practical experience for their future career.
Local students to complete internships include:
• Vanessa Brouse, Milton, completed an internship with Geisinger.
• Sydney Derr, Milton, completed an internship with Supply Justice.
• Andrea Hockenbury, Winfield, completed an internship with Mifflinburg Area School District.
• Erika Kapushinski, Coal Township, completed an internship with The News Item.
• Cailey Neiswender, Mifflinburg, completed an internship with Geisinger.
• Jason Reed, Milton, completed an internship with Warrior Run School District.
• Alexis Sciascia, Lewisburg, completed an internship with Montour County Probation.
• Caitlyn Solomon, New Columbia, completed an internship with Geisinger.
• Sara VanDyke, Lewisburg, completed an internship with TEKsystems.
• Katianna Lapotsky, Coal Township, completed an internship with Karen Gronsky School of Dance.
• Carter Smith, Montgomery completed, an internship with Columbia-Montour Council, Boy Scouts of America.
• Skylar Truchon, Coal Township, completed an internship with Shamokin Police Department.
• Jessica Joseph, Lewisburg, completed an internship with Milton Area School District.
• Wolfgang Pearson, Coal Township, completed an internship with Geisinger.
Gretchen Powell, Mifflinburg, completed an internship with Midd-West School District.
