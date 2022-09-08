LEWISBURG — A $300,000 grant will allow the Borough of Lewisburg to continue to rehabilitate an area of Hufnagle Park.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced this week that Lewisburg has been granted the funding for a phase two development of Kidsburg Park.
The work will include the restoration of 200 feet of Limestone Run, construction of a pedestrian walkway from Hufnagle Park to St. George Street, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, a project sign and other related site improvements.
Steve Beattie, Lewisburg’s Community Development/Grant manager, said the project is considered to be phase two of the Bull Run Greenway Masterplan, which was started in 2017.
‘The project focuses on completing a few goals started in the phase one project by extending the stream restoration project to the railroad bridge at the back of Kidsburg and extending the shared use path to Bucknell University’s internal pedestrian path system for safe connectivity between the campus and downtown,” Beattie explained.
“Though not as big of a project as the recently completed phase one project, it furthers the community’s need to remake Hufnagle Park into a premier recreational destination while easing flooding on Bull Run in an environmentally sensitive approach and making the final connection for pedestrian and bicycling mobility between Bucknell University and the downtown commercial core,” he continued. “We are pleased that the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources supports the borough’s vision for Hufnagle Park and our environmental stewardship goals.”
The $1.35 million phase one floodplain restoration project was recently completed in the park, along with the installation of new Kidsburg equipment.
In addition to the $300,000 grant awarded to Lewisburg, DCNR granted $270,000 to the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy. The funding will be used toward the acquisition of approximately 140 acres in Buffalo Township, Union County, for an addition to Bald Eagle State Forest.
Mifflinburg Borough was granted $19,000 from DCNR to conduct a study on the feasibility of rehabilitating the community pool.
