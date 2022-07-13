Karissa Kling
NEW COLUMBIA — A son, Emmett Franklin Kling, was born at 2:47 p.m. June 28, to Tyrel F. and Karissa A. Kling, of New Columbia.
Emmett was born at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. His grandparents are Herb and Wendy Brown of Milton, and Duane and Cathy Kling of New Columbia.
Creighton Geiswite
MIFFLINBURG — A son, Creighton Gerald Lee Geiswite, was born at 10:43 p.m. June 29, to Kale and Melissa Geiswite, of Mifflinburg.
Creighton was born at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. His grandparents are Nancy Hignite of Cloverdale, Ind., Leslie Gambill of Austin, Ind., Ray and Cook of State College, and Mike and Katie Geiswite of Mifflinburg.
Rosalie Stamm
MILTON — A daughter, Rosalie Eliza Stamm, was born at 10:02 p.m. June 30, to David and Chrissie Stamm, of Milton.
Rosalie was born at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. She weighed 6 lbs. 10.9 oz., and was 18.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Lee and Penny Gabel of Milton, and Brett and Karen Stamm of New Columbia.
