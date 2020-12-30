MILLMONT — A free COVID-19 testing site will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 4-5, and Thursday and Friday, Jan. 7-8, and noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Christ United Lutheran (4 Bells) Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
The Union County commissioners, along with Emergency Management Director Michelle Dietrich announced the availability of a short-term drive through COVID-19 testing site within Union County. The testing site will be up and running for just five days as a part of the Pa. Department of Health contract with AMI.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free. Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Visitors are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card.
AMI will ask for private insurance information, if the insurance denies the claim, it is automatically submitted to the federal government by AMI for reimbursement. Visitors will not be responsible for any payments.
Those tested need to remain in quarantine until they have received test results.
Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed to them from AMI.
This site is separate and is no way affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital’s testing site. However, the goal is to maximize testing for residents within the county and neighboring counties. Evangelical Community Hospital will continue to operate its testing site at 1499 Saint Marys St., Lewisburg.
