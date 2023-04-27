State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 1:54 p.m. April 22 along River Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2001 Ford Ranger driven by a 17-year-old White Deer girl had a brake malfunction, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a guide rail.
One-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Layth Al-Khafaji, 32, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury following a crash which occurred at 7:49 p.m. April 18 along Route 147, at the Interstate 80 eastbound off ramp, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2015 Freightliner driven by Al-Khafaji was traveling on the off-ramp at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle overturned. He was cited with accidents involving overturned vehicles.
DUI crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers allege that Jared Nicholes, 29, of New Berlin, was under the influence of alcohol when he was involved in a crash which occurred at 10:10 p.m. March 29 at Buffalo and Hoffa Mill roads, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Burglary
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a burglary which occurred at 1:09 a.m. April 18 at Rovendale Ag and Barn Equipment, 1300 Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
A man, described as wearing dark clothing and a hoodie, was caught on surveillance footage entering the store and taking $200 from registers.
Criminal mischief
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Ann Bender, 80, of New Columbia, reported damage to the console of her vehicle. The day prior, troopers said Bender noticed someone with a flashlight at her home.
The incident was reported at 11:03 a.m. April 20 at 2183 Pleasant View Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
State Police at Montoursville Two-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported from a crash which occurred at 5:51 p.m. April 20 along Interstate 180, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2004 Dodge Neon driven by Kyrah Ortega, 21, of Turbotville, attempted to change lanes and struck a 2017 Dodge Caravan driven by Dyln Burkhart, 30, of Williamsport.
Ortega was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Richard Hursh, 77, of Montgomery, was charged after troopers said he started yelling at and touching Raven Bower, 20, of Watsontown, during a road-rage incident.
The incident occurred at 4:26 p.m. April 14 at Sheetz, Routes 15 and 54, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Bloomsburg Death investigation
BRIAR CREEK — Troopers are investigating the death of Karl Cragle, 52, of Berwick. The preliminary cause of death is presumed to be natural.
The incident occurred at 7:54 a.m. April 23 at 32 Sparrow Drive, Briar Creek.
