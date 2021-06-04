SUNBURY — The sounds of alumni drum and bugle corps will echo throughout the area during an event being coordinated by members of a Milton drum corps.
The Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps will be hosting “Thunder on the Hill,” an alumni drum and bugle corps show, will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury.
The show is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. However, Keystone corps member Ken Smith said gates will open early in the afternoon.
“The corps will be practicing on stage (all afternoon),” he said.
Smith noted the event is an exhibition show, and not a competition.
Corps confirmed to be participating include: Mighty St. Joe’s Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Blessed Sacrament Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Reading Buccaneers Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps, Keystone Regiment Senior Drum and Bugle Corps and New York Skyliners Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps.
“I’m really anxious to see the New York Skyliners,” Smith said. “They are bringing their competing corps along (to perform)... I’m good friends with Mighty St. Joe’s.”
He noted the Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps previously organized two drum corps competition held at the Milton Area High School, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s time for another drum corps show,” Smith said. “We like to do things for the people... Each corps will be on stage for a half hour, going through their routine.”
Those attending should bring lawn chairs.
“There will be food stands,” Smith said. “The corps will be selling their merchandise.”
He said members of the Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps breathed a sigh of relief when they learned COVID-19 event restrictions were being lifted in Pennsylvania.
The pandemic has created various challenges for drum and bugle corps, Smith said.
“It’s been a little bit hard for them to find places to practice, because of COVID,” he said. “As far as an all alumni-corps show, this will be one of the first in the region (since the onset of COVID).”
Tickets are $20 each and will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays June 12 and 26, July 10 and 24, and Aug. 7 at Breaking Bread Company, 281 Hepburn St., Milton.
Tickets will be available for purchase at a stand during the Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival, being held June 14-19 in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
Tickets are also available at www.eventbrite.com/e/thunder-on-the-hill-alumni-drum-corps-show-tickets-127258841621.
Steve Klees, who is also involved in organizing the event, said Breaking Bread Company will be giving away two tickets to the show. Information on the giveaway will be available on the business’ Facebook page.
Smith and Klees both said the Keystone Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps hopes to host a show each year.
“We will keep doing the alumni shows,” Smith said. “From year to year, we will mix the (participating) corps up.”
