SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University recently announced its fall semester dean's list.
The dean's list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Cassie West, Lewisburg, Class of 2022.
• Joshua Bonner, Winfield, Class of 2022.
• Marcos Colon, Lewisburg, Class of 2022.
• Emily Criswell, Mifflinburg, Class of 2022.
• Andrew Durfee, Lewisburg, Class of 2022.
• Tara Gardner, White Deer, Class of 2022.
• Tiara Garlock, Winfield, Class of 2022.
• Keefer Goodspeed, Watsontown, Class of 2022.
• Madelyn Laubscher, Watsontown, Class of 2022.
• Abigail Miller, Lewisburg, Class of 2022.
• Megan O'Hara, Lewisburg, Class of 2022.
• Emily Pelletier, Turbotville, Class of 2022.
• Danielle Underhill, New Berlin, Class of 2022.
• Ryan Wilson, Lewisburg, Class of 2022.
• Blake Wray, New Berlin, Class of 2022.
• Caleb Coker, Mifflinburg, Class of 2023.
• Matthew Reber, Mifflinburg, Class of 2023.
• Megan Reid, Mifflinburg, Class of 2023.
• Erin Rute, Mifflinburg, Class of 2023.
Nicolas Summers, Montandon, Class of 2023.
• Kyle Wagner, Milton, Class of 2023.
• Jessica Beachy, New Berlin, Class of 2024.
• Mario Colon, Lewisburg, Class of 2024.
• Kyley Hoffmaster, Mifflinburg, Class of 2024.
• Brandon Linn, Mifflinburg, Class of 2024.
• Delaynee McLeod, Watsontown, Class of 2024.
• Jayme Underhill, New Berlin, Class of 2024.
• Rebekah Wiand, Mifflinburg, Class of 2024.
• Cameron Yeagle, Montgomery, Class of 2024.
• Chloe Yoder, Coal Township, Class of 2024.
• Caleb Leaman, Lewisburg, Class of 2025.
• Porter Malloy, Lewisburg, Class of 2025.
• Ashlea Oakum, Coal Township, Class of 2025.
• Chelsea Stanton, Winfield, Class of 2025.
• Jeweliana Tawney, Montgomery, Class of 2025.
