WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College theatre department will wrap up its 2022-23 season with “9 to 5 The Musical,” a comedy based on the 1980 hit-movie of the same name, with songs and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick.
This production will be directed by Biliana Stoytcheva-Horissian, Ph.D., associate professor of theatre, and will take place at the Mary L. Welch Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. March 29-April 1 in the Mary L. Wlech Theatre.
The story follows Judy, Doralee, and Violet, three women from different backgrounds who all come together in a mutual disdain for their misogynistic boss. The three office workers refuse to be put down or mistreated, and fight back against “the guy” with song, dance, and over-the-top hilarity.
The cast features 18 actors, some of whom play multiple parts in the show. Leading roles will be played by:
• Rachel Wright, Class of 2025 theatre major, criminal justice-criminology minor
• Amber Fry, Class of 2024 math major, theatre minor, education certification
• Gabby Abriatis, Class of 2025 criminal justice-criminology and political science double major, French minor
• Douglas Dixey, Class of 2025 theatre major, music minor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.