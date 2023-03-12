WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College theatre department will wrap up its 2022-23 season with “9 to 5 The Musical,” a comedy based on the 1980 hit-movie of the same name, with songs and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick.

This production will be directed by Biliana Stoytcheva-Horissian, Ph.D., associate professor of theatre, and will take place at the Mary L. Welch Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. March 29-April 1 in the Mary L. Wlech Theatre.

