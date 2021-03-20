WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Motorists are advised there will be lane restrictions on I-80 eastbound and westbound, between mile markers 199 and 210, in White Deer and West Buffalo Townships, Union County, for scheduled bridge maintenance.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing bridge maintenance, west of the Route 15 interchange, between 7:30 and 11 a.m. Monday, March 22, and Tuesday, March 23, and between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and Thursday, March 25. The work will be completed weather permitting.
Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions while work is being performed. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through work zones.
