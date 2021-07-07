DANVILLE — Geisinger continues to offer walk-in and by-appointment COVID-19 vaccine events this week at its four vaccine centers.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available:
• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center, 400 Highland Ave. Ext., Lewistown
• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, 1020 Thompson St., Jersey Shore
• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville
• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston
In addition to the vaccine centers, COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment at Geisinger Philipsburg in Centre County.
Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart. The vaccines are available to anyone age 12 and over, but those under 18 years old must have a parent or legal guardian with them during vaccination. If needed, members of Geisinger’s pediatric team will be on hand to answer questions and to assist with the vaccinations.
Appointments for a vaccine at Geisinger Philipsburg or at one of the vaccine centers can be made through myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. To check on additional walk-in vaccine days and times, and for more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit geisinger.org/COVIDVax.
