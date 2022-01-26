WATSONTOWN — Police have charged a Watsontown woman with felony counts of aggravated assault of a police officer and related misdemeanor counts after she was found nude, intoxicated and later struck and bit Chief Rodney Witerite, of the Watsontown Police Department.
The alleged incident was reported at 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, in the 400 block of Main Street, where police said Samantha N. Wheless, 33, was found to be intoxicated and nude in public view. Officers said Wheless was escorted into a residence where she allegedly became irate and out of control during police questioning.
Police said Wheless used a broom handle to strike Witherite multiple times in the body, then resisted when officers attempted to take her into custody. That is when Witherite was bit in the arm, police noted.
Wheless was eventually taken into custody and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault of a police officer and misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and resisting arrest.
Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton.
