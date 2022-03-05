WATSONTOWN — A sense of desperation is setting in across Ukraine as two pastors are among those attempting to provide humanitarian relief to their fellow citizens as war continues to rage across their country.
That is the synopsis of Pastor James Bond, of Watsontown's Revival Tabernacle, who has been in contact with two pastors in the war-torn nation.
Bond's church has already sent $1,000 to support the efforts of Ukrainian pastors he is identifying as Alex and Michelle. Revival Tabernacle is continuing to accept donations for the cause.
The pastors have been sending photos to Bond highlighting their humanitarian efforts in the midst of the war.
"Looking at the pictures, I see all these little children whose lives will never be the same," he said. "They are parting from their dads and their older brothers, their uncles, at the border. They know they may never see them again."
At the onset of the Russian invasion, Bond connected with two pastor friends who have traveled extensively in Ukraine.
"They immediately hooked me up with Pastor Alex and Pastor Michelle, who is in a different region of Ukraine (than Alex)," Bond explained. "They are doing virtually the same thing, trying to get families out, humanitarian aid in."
At the onset of the Russian invasion, Bond said Alex was able to escort his family to a neighboring country.
"Within two days, he crossed back over (into Ukraine) to provide some additional aid to senior citizens in his church... and to fight, if necessary," Bond said. "They recognize this will probably be the end of their church as they know it. They are willing to fight for their country's freedom."
While primarily women and children are leaving Ukraine, he noted that men age 18 to 60 are not permitted to do so. In addition, senior citizens are primarily staying in their homes.
The two pastors are transporting people to the border, and providing food to those unable to leave the country.
"They're using vans, small buses, it's expensive to get those vehicles back and forth, to feed the people," Bond said. "They are sending me receipts from money sent. They are showing (photos) where they're serving out of vans."
Pastor Michelle's husband passed away from COVID-19 about six months ago, Bond said.
"She and her family have continued the ministry there," Bond said. "Everything is on her back."
He said fears in Ukraine are that the borders may soon be shut down, and money may not be able to be sent to the country.
"They are desperate to get supplies for these people," Bond said. "The situation is so desperate and so fluid that they've got to get this done as quickly as they possibly can. People are cold and hungry."
Bond had been using PayPal and Cash App to send money to the Ukrainian pastors. However, those means recently stopped functioning in the country. He has been able to use other wire services to send funding.
"It's a horrendous situation (in Ukraine)," Bond said. "We never thought we'd see this.
"Although (Ukranians) knew Russia was amassing troops at the border, they thought it was a ploy," he continued. "They never thought their country would be invaded. How quickly things can change for them. To them, it seems like another world. The world has changed dramatically now."
Funds to support Pastors Alex and Michelle can be donated through revtab.com, by texting Give Ukraine to 570-600-1167 or by mailing a check to Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, PA 17777.
Bond said 100% of donations received for Ukraine will go directly to the two pastors there to assist with efforts to help their fellow citizens.
"This is a desperate time," Bond said. "They need our help immediately, not in two weeks, as quickly as possible."
For more information on the work of the Ukrainian pastors, or to partner with Revival Tabernacle in supporting them, email Bond at revbond007@gmail.com.
