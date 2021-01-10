LEWISBURG — An 18-year-old Wrightsville man is in custody after state and local police were involved in a high-speed chase which began in Selinsgrove and ended near Lewisburg Friday afternoon.
State Police At Selinsgrove reported the chase began around 5:06 p.m. Friday when a vehicle driven by Desmond Waltman, of Wrightsville, was clocked by RADAR traveling at 101 mph in 55 mph zone. along Routes 11/15 north near East Bough Street, Selinsgrove. A traffic stop was attempted and Waltman allegedly continued north at a high rate of speed.
Waltman’s vehicle turned right onto North Old Trail and continued at high rate of speed, even traveling into the southbound lane and forcing cars off the roadway, troopers noted. After going through parking lots, Waltman allegedly turned the vehicle onto North Susquehanna Trail in Shamokin Dam, and continued north at speeds around 100 mph. The vehicle entered Union County and additional troopers joined along with Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Waltman’s vehicle weaved in and out of traffic in the Lewisburg area before making a U-turn at Col. John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County, police reported. There, his vehicle struck a state police vehicle and a state police maneuver to stop the vehicle failed.
Waltman allegedly continued south, turned west on Zeigler Road and at JPM Road, troopers were able to stop the fleeing vehicle.
Waltman was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with felony counts of fleeing and eluding and aggravated assault against law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, and summary counts of speeding, reckless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and careless driving. Additional traffic citations are expected, troopers noted.
(0) comments
