DANVILLE – As nationwide severe weather continues to cause delays with COVID-19 vaccine shipments, Geisinger is again rescheduling some first-dose vaccines scheduled for today.
Geisinger is reaching out directly to those individuals whose vaccine appointments need to be rescheduled to provide a new appointment time.
At the Geisinger Health Plan Building (Danville) Vaccine Center:
• First-dose vaccine appointments scheduled after 10:30 a.m. will be rescheduled for
Monday, March 1.
• Second-dose vaccine appointments originally rescheduled from Friday, Feb. 19 to
Sunday, Feb. 21 will continue on the revised Sunday schedule.
Additional adjustments may occur as needed based on supplies and weather, hospital officials noted. Those with vaccine appointments are encouraged to check their myGeisinger accounts for updates on vaccine rescheduling or visit geisinger.org/COVIDvax.
