SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna Valley Mediation, Inc. (SVM) will be offering free Mediation Training for adults who want to volunteer to serve as mediators at the center.
The training will be a combined virtual/in-person training. It will be held over two weekends, Oct. 21-23, and Nov. 4-5 at 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove.
Susquehanna Valley Mediation Canter is a non-profit agency, established in 2010 that offers people in conflict the opportunity to discuss their differences in a safe and neutral setting, with mediators facilitating conversation. All mediators at the SVM center are trained volunteers.
Applications for training will be reviewed by staff on a first come, first considered basis. Potential trainees should submit applications as soon as possible, but no later than Oct. 14.
