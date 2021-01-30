COAL TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township teen and 2020 graduate of the Meadowbrook Christian School near Milton has long had a love of writing.
"It's something I've always been good at," Tim Horne said. "I've written poems and small stuff. Last year, I thought it would be cool to try writing a book."
His first book, "Detective Davis and the Swamp Bandits," was recently released by Dorrance Publishing Co. of Pittsburgh. It's available for purchase through Amazon, and was written under the pseudonym Peter Pen.
Horne started writing the book in the summer of 2019, completing it in March.
"It was accepted in April by Dorrance Publishing Co.," he said. "They had to design the cover."
Horne receives 45% of the profits from all sales.
"Detective stories I knew were something people like," he said. "I thought that would be a nice idea to write. I started outlining the book chapter by chapter."
As he wrote each chapter, Horne said he added characters and made changes to the plot line.
"I put in a lot of plot twists," he said. "Any good book, you have to have a little surprise."
Horne said the book took some time to develop.
"Nothing you do ever is easy," he said. "Some chapters, it kind of clicked and I had them done right away. Some chapters, it took me a month to figure out how I wanted to start that chapter."
He said the book, which is 230 pages, focuses on a group of detectives with different personalities and skills.
"They come together to work as a team," Horne said.
The story is set in a small town where a bank robbery occurs.
"The thieves stole the money and they vanished without a trace," Horne said. "They have this impossible case... They have to figure out who robbed the bank."
He enjoyed penning the story.
"That was a fun process," Horne said. "Getting to develop the characters was really exciting. Writing it, you never know how it's going to turn out until you finish it.
"I had a lot of different ideas I put in there," he added. "It developed and grew as I wrote it."
Horne plans to continue to grow the story of the detectives and recently started writing a followup.
"I'm hoping to make it a series of these characters, to build on their story, new cases," he said.
In addition to writing, Horne enjoys collecting coins and has been participating in that hobby for several years.
He is studying for a business administration degree through Liberty University online.
Horne is the son of Robert and Alison Horne and has a younger brother, John.
