Titanic connections run deep

LEWISBURG — As searchers frantically scour the waters of the North Atlantic Ocean for a lost submersible, connections to the search — and the 1912 sinking of the Titanic in the same region — run deep in the Lewisburg area.
A submersible vessel carrying five passengers — who set out to document the wreckage of the Titanic — was reported being overdue to return to the surface Sunday night. It was reported missing about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland.
A massive search for the vessel has been underway since, as the sub is believed to only have enough oxygen aboard to sustain passengers until today.
Leading the search for the U.S. Coast Guard is Rear Admiral John W. Mauger, the son of Paul and Pamela Mauger of Lewisburg.
“He is a rear admiral, upper half (two stars), stationed in Boston, Mass.,” Paul Mauger said, of his son. “(He is) the commandant of the First Coast Guard District, which encompasses Northern New Jersey to the Canadian border, and from the Hudson River to 1,300 miles into the North Atlantic Ocean.
“Anything on the large bodies of water within those boundaries are ultimately his responsibility.”
Due to the nature of the situation, the Maugers have not had the opportunity to speak to their son since prior to the start of the search.
Rear Admiral Mauger was quoted by the Associated Press Monday, describing the area where the search is taking place.
“It is a remote area — and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area,” he said. “But we are deploying all available assets to make sure we can locate the craft.”
According to a biography of Rear Admiral Mauger, provided by his father, he was assigned to his current post in May 2022.
Prior to that, he served as the assistant commandant for Prevention Policy, responsible for the development of standards promoting marine safety, security and environmental stewardship.
Previous assignments included serving as commanding officer of the Coast Guard Marine Safety Center, and as military assistant to the director of Office of Net Assessment at the Pentagon. He also oversaw port operations in Charleston, South Carolina, and served as chief of Commercial Vessel Security during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Rear Admiral Mauger earned a Bachelor of Science with Honors from the Coast Guard Academy, in 1991. He also earned a Master of Science with Honors from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, in 1997; and a Master of Science with Distinction from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at National Defense University, in 2011. He’s also a 2009 Fellow of the Graduate School’s Executive Potential Program, and a 2011 graduate of Defense Acquisition University’s Senior Acquisition Course.
A 1987 graduate of Jenkintown High School, in Montgomery County, Rear Admiral Mauger now lives in Wellesley, Mass., with his wife, Leah, and two children.
While the U.S. Coast Guard search for the vessel is being led by a man with family connections to the Lewisburg area, a woman with Union County ties survived the sinking of the Titanic.
According to information provided by Eir Danielson — assistant Bucknell University archivist and records management coordinator — the wife of university founder William Bucknell was on board the Titanic when it started to go down.
Among the provided information is a June 30, 1927, news article from Luce’s Press Clipping Bureau in Ogdensburg, N.Y. It notes that William Bucknell’s widow, Emma, passed away the night prior, at her summer camp in Upper Saranac, N.Y.
“Mrs. Bucknell never recovered fully from the exposure she suffered when the Titanic sunk in 1912,” the article states. “She was aboard the liner, returning from a visit with her daughter, Countess Pecorini, at Rome, and was one of the survivors picked up by the Carpathia.
“It is believed her experiences at that time were contributing causes to her death.”
A separate piece provided by Danielson — 1913’s “The Truth About the Titanic” by Col. Archibald Gracie — details a story about Emma Bucknell’s Titanic experience, as relayed by Mrs. J.J. Brown, of Denver, Colo. Brown was reportedly later known as “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”
In the piece, Brown describes Emma “Gertrude” or “Trudy” Bucknell as being “an exceedingly intellectual and much-traveled acquaintance.”
According to Brown’s account, Bucknell “feared boarding the ship because she had evil forebodings that something might happen.”
While preparing to escape the sinking ship, Brown said Bucknell whispered “didn’t I tell you something was going to happen?”
Another piece provided by Danielson — “Titanic: Psychic Forewarnings of a Tragedy” by George Behe — also describes Bucknell’s forebodings about the voyage.
“I felt nervous when we boarded (the Titanic) at Cherbourg and I still feel that way,” Bucknell reportedly stated. “I don’t know what it is, but ever since I got on this ship I’ve felt premonitions of disaster.”
According to the information provided by the university, Emma Bucknell was 58 when the Titanic sunk.
A Tiffany aquamarine ring — the only piece of jewelry Bucknell saved after being rescued from the Titanic — later sold at an auction in Humbok, Ariz., for $30,800.
