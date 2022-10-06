MILTON — “Chaos... ensues” in a mysterious comedy set to hit the stage this week in Milton.
The Grand, Travelers and Scrim (GTS) Youth Theatre will present “The Tragedy of Daughters and Sons” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, at The Art Academy of Milton, 38 S. Front St.
The play is directed by Maggie Able, who is the founder and director of GTS Youth Theatre. The script was written by playwright E.P. Klopp.
“I fell in love with this script when I read it,” said Able. “I’ve been wanting to do a murder mystery and I loved the script from the outset.”
Taking place in 1923, on a stormy November night, the Walker family hosts a dinner party only for things to go awry. One of the guests is murdered, with the rest being forced to solve this mystery.
“Chaos kind of ensues,” said Able.
While perhaps a grim topic, the play is a comedy/drama with the kids doing a mix of script acting as well as improv.
“We keep it more on the lighter side,” said Able. “Especially with some of the younger kids.”
The play is also a dinner party. Certain guests will literally be sitting down with the cast to eat dinner.
“We are going to be completely interactive,” said Able. “There are guests that bought dinner guest tickets, so they will be sitting down with our cast eating dinner and interacting. And then we have our observer tickets, which will be on the outside watching the show as it unfolds. That’s one of the things we’re really excited about, murder mystery dinner theater.”
GTS Youth Theatre is a place for kids interested in theater to express themselves. They can build up their theatrical skills, whether they are acting, costuming, play writing or doing technical work.
“I am just excited to see the kids bring this show to life,” said Able. “The kids are super, super excited. I love the play, I love the story. I think they are really going to shine, and the audience is going to see a great piece of work with a group of wonderful kids.”
Dinner guest tickets have run out, but observer tickets are still available.
The cast includes: Addie Hopple as Loretta Adkins, Alex Heim as Mother, Amelia Briede as Miss Winnie, Ava Beaver as Harriet, Cadence Scholl as Isabelle Walker, Charlotte Ellis as Elmer Plod, Anna Borgoyn as Aunt Charlotte, Delta Waltmann as Bert, Julia Bertrand as Hanna Walker, Coral Kleyman as Lucy Walker, Gavin Buchanan as Captain Frederick Von Hall, Emma Bertrand as Lee Walker, Kieran Kinney as Dr. Joseph Adams, Lidiya Vergauwen as Augusta Kelly, Natalie DeWald as Ora Davis, Sadie Featherstone as Lottie and Saige Kleyman as Florence Walker/Uncle Leroy.
Staff writer Chris Shaddock can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email chrisshaddock@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.