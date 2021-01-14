WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society will be hosting a workshop for children — focusing on the making of Valentines with calligraphy — at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The workshop is free and open to the public. However, pre-registration is encouraged.
The workshop will be led by local artist and artisan Sara Kiehl, of Lotus Blossom Watercolors and Lettering. The workshop is recommended for children age 8 to 12.
Social distancing will be observed and the use of face masks are mandatory.
Participants will receive an introduction to hand lettering and calligraphy, practice different serifs (fonts), try their hand at designing borders and flowers, and create Valentine cards to send or give to friends or family.
The workshop is being underwritten by a grant from the Free and Accepted Masons, Ivy Lodge 106.
To register or for more information, contact the museum at 570-326-3326.
